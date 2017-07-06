The first modular smart house project in Romania, which includes both home monitoring and control technologies, as well as Internet TV and connectivity services, providing a complete ecosystem, was presented in Bucharest on Wednesday, July 5.

The smart home, presented by telecom company Telekom Romania and smart home producer Vivid, is located in the parking of Baneasa Shopping City in Northern Bucharest, and is open to public visits.

The demo Vivid house integrates the smart home solution provided by Telekom Romania, which is based on the Home Centre central base that connects to the Internet via an Ethernet port and communicates wireless with the other Smart Home devices. The initial setting of the smart home system, as well as the setting of various scenarios and actions for sensors, are done through the dedicated app that can be accessed on laptop or PC. Then, the user will be able to monitor and manage the system through the dedicated apps on smartphone and tablet.

Users can install a wide range of sensors and control devices to automate, monitor and intelligently manage all home functions, such as the interior and exterior lighting system, automatic door opening or closing, socket control, water and gas control, flood detectors, smoke detectors, sensors for temperature, motion, brightness, vibration, blinds automation, heating control, air conditioning control, and TV and audio system control.

Moreover, the home’s entrance door is provided with the Yale smart lock, which ensures home security without having to use the keys.

The user can remotely control almost everything that happens in the house and check the status of their devices from anywhere via the Internet. For example, the owner can control the turning on or off of the lights, choose the colors of the lights, raise or lower the blinds, turn on or off of the heating system, or set the temperature in each room.

The smart home solution also allows owners to make electricity and heat consumption more efficient. Thus, users can monitor the energy consumption by the various devices in the house and easily identify the highest consumers.

