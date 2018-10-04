First Mercure hotel in Timisoara opens in 2019

Polish hotel group Orbis will open its first hotel in Timisoara next year, after signing a franchise agreement for a Mercure hotel with local investor Paneracons I&I SRL.

The newly built hotel is located in the center of Timisoara. It offers 60 rooms and will open in the second quarter of 2019.

“We are proud and confident that finally our company dream project became reality, in a period with such a great opportunity for hospitality business in Timisoara. We are sure that a hotel with a high quality and well-known brand such Mercure will contribute and will sustain the touristic project of our city like European Capital of Culture 2021, and the tourism growth in general,” said Ionut Iakab, CEO of Panera.

The investor aims to obtain the outstanding certification from BREEAM, the highest rank in environmental building control.

Orbis will also open an Ibis hotel in Timisoara, in partnership with local investors Marius and Emil Cristescu.

Timisoara is one of the biggest cities in Romania and will be European Capital of Culture in 2021.

Local investor affiliates Sibiu hotel to Mercure brand

