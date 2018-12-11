Local company launches first men’s makeup brand in Romania

Romanian luxury health, beauty & lifestyle provider Distinctive Lifestyles announced the launch of MMUK MAN – the first men’s makeup brand in Romania.

Thus, clients in Romania can purchase makeup products from the UK exclusively through Distinctive Lifestyle’s online store Mmuk.shop. The website includes a variety of makeup products, as well as skin, beard, brows and eye care products.

“Who says men can’t use makeup and other beauty products marketed towards women and still feel masculine? Men’s makeup is becoming increasingly popular nowadays as men are more aware of the transformative, youth-boosting effect makeup has for women and they want to experience that, too,” said Corina Ilie, co-founder and managing partner of Distinctive Lifestyles.

The launch comes with over 300 makeup products and will be followed by offers and collections specific to each season, according to a press release.

Young entrepreneur Alex Dalley founded the MMUK MAN brand in the UK in 2011. He managed to increase the turnover from GBP 61,000 in 2012 to over GBP 1 million in 2017. The brand expansion to Romania follows the launch in North America and Australia, with further growth planned for other European countries in 2019.

Irina Marica, [email protected]