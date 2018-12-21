First financial education game for kids approved by the Romanian Ministry of Education

Kids – o afacere de success (Kids – a successful business) is the first financial education app for children aged 7-10 years approved by the Romanian Ministry of Education, according to a press released quoted by local Profit.ro.

The game, which was launched by the Association for the Promotion of Education Performance (APPE) in partnership with Alpha Bank Romania and developer Tara Interactive, is available for both Android and iOS devices. It can also be downloaded at alphabank.ro and appe.ro.

The app is a combination of educational games, problem solving and questionnaires, which helps children understand first notions of financial and entrepreneurial education, such as saving, spending management or setting goals. It was developed for children in primary school and now, after being approved by the Ministry of Education, it can also be used in financial education classes.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Facebook / Asociatia pentru Promovarea Performantei in Educatie)