First CSR center in Romania opens in Bucharest

Retailer Kaufland Romania, together with The CSR Agency, inaugurated the first CSR center in Romania.

Named The Embassy of Sustainability in Romania (Ambasada Sustenabilitatii in Romania), the center was opened in a historic building in Bucharest. It has six halls, including the first CSR specialized library in the country.

“With this inauguration, Kaufland invites all Romanian companies to get involved in the Embassy of Sustainability program, to join the responsible leadership community, and thus to contribute to the development of a sustainable society and economy,” reads a press release.

Throughout the year, the Embassy will host several thematic events, such as courses and trainings for companies that want to adopt a responsible management style, courses for students who want to work in the field, workshops and exchange of experience, and educational movie screenings. Also, every year, within a dedicated event, the Embassy of Sustainability will give recognition to responsible companies or people who make a significant contribution to a better Romania, according to Kaufland.

Moreover, through all its activities and projects, the Embassy will aim to contribute to the fulfillment of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Objectives.

Irina Marica, [email protected]