Firemen Museum in Bucharest to undergo EUR 4.5 mln refurbishment

The Foişorul de Foc National Museum of the Firemen will be refurbished and upgraded as part of an EU funds project, managed by the Interior Affairs Ministry (MAI). The project amounts to EUR 4.5 million, with 80% of the sum covered by the non-refundable, EU funds.

The works are set to take two years and are aimed at consolidating the building’s infrastructure. Once they are over, the museum will reopen for visitors.

The building that hosts the museum is located at the intersection of King Ferdinand I Blvd. and Traian St. It was erected between 1891 and 1892. It served as a post for monitoring and notifying about the emergence of fires. Besides the observation tower, the building had a water tank, accommodation spaces for firemen, and equipment and facilities needed for the interventions.

The building was used by firemen until 1935, when it lost its purpose as taller buildings were constructed throughout the city and the introduction of the phone made its monitoring function redundant.

The Museum of Firemen opened there in 1963. Its collection covers over 10,000 items representative for the history of the Romanian military, voluntary and civilian firemen but also exhibits donated by firemen from other countries.

The project to refurbish the museum is part of a national program aimed at refurbishing buildings that are part of the state patrimony.

(Photo: Muzeul National al Pompierilor Facebook Page)

