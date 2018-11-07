11 °C
Romanian start-up wins competition in Poland

by Romania Insider
Romanian startup FINQware, which created a financial services mobile app, won the Citi CEE PSD2 competition in Poland, organized by the Polish subsidiary of Citigroup.

The startup, which was created by two banking specialists, Cosmin Cosma and Danut Covalciuc, and two IT specialists, Dumitru Taraianu and Alex Bejan, won a EUR 6,600 cash prize and the opportunity to work with the Citi subsidiary in Poland, local Startupcafe.ro reported.

(photo source: Facebook /  FINQ)

