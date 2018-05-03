FinMin: No tax hike in plan for Romania in 2019

There’s no plan to increase taxes in Romania next year, said finance minister Eugen Teodorovici.

“There aren’t any such discussions, neither in the Government, nor in the governing coalition. Those who say otherwise are irresponsible,” said the minister.

“Unfortunately, some people don’t understand what their political function entails, but you should count on what the Government or the coalition officially say,” Teodorovici added.

Economist Florin Citu, who is a senator from the opposing National Liberal Party (PNL), said recently that the ruling party PSD is allegedly planning to hike the VAT from 19% to 20% in 2018.

Romania goes up in financial complexity index

[email protected]