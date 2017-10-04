Romania: Fines for accounting irregularities halved if paid right away

The Romanian authorities will halve the fines for companies caught with accounting irregularities if they agree to pay the fines within 48 hours. The Finance Ministry will change the accounting law to allow it, reports local Profit.ro.

This currently applies to people who use the RATB public transport system without a ticket. If they are caught without a ticket, they can pay a normal fine of RON 100 (EUR 21.8) or they can pay RON 50 (EUR 10.9) within the next 48 hours.

The amendments to the accounting law also provide that the audit report needs to accompany the company’s annual financial report.

[email protected]