Romania to fine citizens who leave the country without announcing

Romanians who leave the country for more than six months need to fill in a form at the Tax Agency (ANAF) starting January 1 next year. Otherwise they will receive fines ranging between RON 50-100 (EUR 11-22), according to the Finance Ministry.

The obligation to notify the authorities on leaving the country for more than six months is not new. However, the Government has recently introduced a fine for those who fail to announce their long-term departure.

“In order to determine the taxation of cross-border income and tax residence in Romania, both foreign and Romanian natural persons have the obligation to fill in specific forms,” according to the Finance Ministry.

Foreigners who stay in Romania for more than 183 days need to fill in a form at ANAF, 30 days before leaving the country, in order to pay their tax obligations in Romania.

