Romanian Ministry gets 10,000 financing requests for research projects

Romania has recorded 10,000 financing requests for research projects this year, research minister Lucian Georgescu said yesterday.

The number could increase to 12,000-15,000 by the end of the year. It is three times bigger compared to last year.

The projects’ success rate in drawing state funding is 15%, as the ministry can allocate a total financing of about RON 2 million, including the loan commitments, he added.

“It’s a superior rate compared to that in the European Union, where it amounted to 7-8-10%,” the minister said.

The selected projects will get the financing until November or December, according to Georgescu.

