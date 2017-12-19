Fewer pensioners in Romania in Q3

The number of pensioners went down by 27,000 in the third quarter of this year compared to the same period last year, according to the National Statistics Institute (INS).

The average monthly pension reached RON 1,106 (EUR 239) during this period, up 16.2% year-on-year. The average pension increased by 8.2% over the previous quarter.

Romania had about 5.22 million pensioners during this period. The ratio between the average number of pensioners and employees was 9 to 10. The ratio between the average pension and the net average wage was 55.3% in the third quarter of this year, up from 51.1% in the previous quarter.

About 811,000 people received the minimum guaranteed social pension in the third quarter of this year.

[email protected]