Over 300 musicians at festival in Romanian mountain resorts

The eight edition of the international festival Enescu and the World’s Music takes place between August 8 and August 30 in the mountain resorts of Sinaia and Busteni.

Over 300 local and international musicians are expected at the 18 concerts at recitals of the festival. The main events will take place in the main hall of Sinaia casino.

Three Romanian orchestras and one foreign one are scheduled to perform at the event.

The Junior Orchestra, conducted by Gabriel Bebeşelea, will perform on August 12 and 13 in Sinaia and Busteni with violinist Ștefan Aprodu as a soloist. The Romanian Sinfonietta Orchestra, conducted by Horia Andreescu, and with pianist Elisabeth Leonskaja as a soloist, is scheduled for August 15. The Romanian Youth Orchestra, conducted by Cristian Mandeal, and having pianist Andrei Licareț as a soloist, can be seen on August 30. The Netherlands National Youth Orchestra, conducted by Mark Wigglesworth, and having violinist Simone Lamsma as a soloist, is the special guest of the event. It will perform on August 22.

The full program can be checked here.

(Photo source: Cazino Sinaia Facebook Page)

[email protected]