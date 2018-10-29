Festival promoting Asian culture, in Bucharest this November

Asia Fest, the first festival in Romania dedicated to promoting Asian culture, will return to Bucharest with a new edition in November.

The festival will take place at Romexpo, in Northern Bucharest, between November 16 and November 18.

The program will include shows with specific music and dances, traditional Asian cuisine, workshops, and exhibitions. The artists performing at the event are Deniz CEM from Turkey and Aylin & The Lucky Charms.

Tickets cost RON 10 (EUR 2.1) and can be purchased at the door. Children aged under 7, accompanied by parents, benefit from free entry.

(photo source: Facebook / Asia Fest)