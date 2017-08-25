Festival-winning films screened in Bucharest park

A series of films that received Oscar nominations, were awarded at this year’s edition of the Berlinale, or were among the Cannes film festival’s nominees are being screened in the Titan Park in Bucharest. The open-air screenings take place until September 17, at the Arts Island in the park.

The films can be seen by the standards of a modern cinema hall, on a 120 sqm inflatable screen, according to the Metropolis Association, the organizer of the event.

Some of the films to be screened include Enyedi Ildiko’s On Body and Soul, the winner of four awards at this year’s Berlinale, including the Golden Bear, Martin Scorsese’s Casino, Cannes-winner I, Daniel Blake, and the Oscar-nominated Romania-coproduced Toni Erdmann, recently listed by the BBC among the 100 best comedies ever made.

Access to the screenings is free. The schedule can be checked here.

(Photo source: Caravana Metropolis – Cinema în aer liber Facebook Page)

