Festival dedicated to NGOs, organized in Bucharest park this weekend

The eighth edition of the largest event dedicated to the civil society in Romania, ONGFest – the National Festival of NGOs, will take place in Bucharest’s Herastrau Park this weekend, on June 17-18.

More than 130 non-governmental organizations in Romania, Switzerland and the Republic of Moldova will attend the event. The program includes various activities, debates, workshops, and concerts. Local band We Singing Colors will end the first day of the festival, with a concert scheduled at 20:00.

This year, the event highlights the role of the Swiss-Romanian Cooperation Program, which has been supporting the Romanian non-profit community for 15 years, facilitating the cooperation between the two countries. A total of 64 projects in the social field, 35 environmental projects and 42 Swiss-Romanian partnership projects have been funded through the program in recent years.

After the stop in Bucharest, the NGOs’ caravan will go to Iasi on June 24 and to Cluj-Napoca on July 1.

(Photo source: ONGFest on Facebook)