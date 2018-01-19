Ferrari importer opens large showroom in Otopeni

A new Ferrari showroom, one of the biggest in Europe, will open in Romania on January 26.

The showroom is owned by the Ferrari importer in Romania, Forza Rossa, a company owned by the family of former health minister Ioan Bazac. It is located in Otopeni, north of Bucharest, and has a surface of some 4,000 sqm, according to Profit.ro.

Forza Rossa became the importer of the Ferrari brand in Romania in 2007, when it opened its first showroom in Otopeni. In 2009, it also opened a Ferrari store on Bucharest’s Calea Victoriei. Both stores were closed in 2016, due to the company’s financial difficulties.

Last year, 7 new Ferrari cars were registered in Romania, 3 more than in 2016.

