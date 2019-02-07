Romania auctions feasibility study for Transylvania-Moldova motorway

Romania’s road infrastructure company CNAIR has opened the tender for selecting the consultancy firm that will update the feasibility study for the A8 Motorway, linking Targu Mures in Transylvania with Targu Neamt and Iasi in Moldova by passing the Carpathian mountains.

The contract regards 210 km of the route’s total 310 km since the study for the other segment was updated in 2015. The consultancy firm will have 14 months to update the study and will have to address CNAIR’s potential questions within another four months, local Wall-street.ro reported.

The maximum price CNAIR is ready to pay for this is RON 30 million (EUR 6 million). The price promised by CNAIR is too low, and the works will probably be weak, Pro Infrastructura, an association of NGOs in the infrastructure sector, commented.

In 2014, the Government promised RON 76 million (EUR 16.2 million) for updating the feasibility study that was initially drafted in 2007. In the end, a contract was awarded for only about a third of the highway and the study is poor quality, meaning problems will surface once the construction starts, Pro Infrastructura argued.

Last year, the Parliament passed a law that stipulates that the A8 Motorway must be built, but the Government earmarked only RON 9.3 million (EUR 2 million) for the project in this year’s budget.

[email protected]

(photo source: Pexels.com)