Oct 27, 15:30

Fashion House owner sells large plot near Bucharest

by Romania Insider
Belgian real estate developer Liebrecht & wooD, which owns the Fashion House Outlet Center in Bucharest, has sold a plot of almost 19 hectares, located in Chitila, near Bucharest, to Polish real estate developer MLP Group, reports Profit.ro.

Liebrecht & wooD was planning to build Bucharest Logistic Center, one of the largest logistics parks in Bucharest. The company even had a building permit. However, the company has decided to focus on retail, residential and office projects, according to Liebrecht & wooD representatives.

MLP Group is now interested to develop a similar project on the newly-acquired land. It plans to open the logistics park next year, with an area of 80,000 sqm.

Liebrecht & wooD announced this spring that it would invest over EUR 300 million in a residential project in Frumusani, Calarasi county, which will include 220 houses.

