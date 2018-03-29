Fashion outlet near Bucharest sees 10% increase in sales in 2017

Fashion House, the biggest fashion outlet center near Bucharest, had its best results in the last seven years in 2017, the company announced.

The outlet’s retail sales increase by 10% last year, three times faster than in 2016. However, the company didn’t mention the sales value.

The conversion rate, namely the percentage of visitors who purchased something at this shopping center, reached 72% in 2017, 4 percentage points higher than in 2016, while clients spent on average 8% more on each purchase.

“2017 brought yet another strong performance, which proves that the Romanian consumer is becoming more and more aware of the ratio between his spending and the quality and value of the fashion products he desires,” said Brendon O’Reilly, Managing Director Fashion House Group.

The outlet center, which is owned by Liebrecht & wood group, opened in 2008 within West Park Retail, one of the most important shopping destinations in Bucharest, with several big box retailers, such as Kika (furniture and home decorations), Hornbach (DIY megastore with a garden centre) Proges (home decorations) and recently opened Jumbo (toys).

