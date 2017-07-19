Fashion of the 19th century on display in central Romania city

An exhibition of 19th century fashion is open at the Graft Bastion in Brasov, in central Romania, until September, Mediafax reported.

The exhibition is part of the Promenades Festival, taking place in the city until July 22.

The public can see the elegant outfits of previous times, when women wore long skirts, hats and assorted gloves, and men were dressed in black suits and wore toppers.

Child fashion is also included in the display to show visitors outfits fitted with hand-made lace or sailor-type costumes.

Entrance to the Graft Bastion is free for this event.

(Photo source: Festivalul Promenadelor Brasovului Facebook Page)

[email protected]