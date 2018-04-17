13 °C
Bucharest
Apr 18, 05:40

Romanian cosmetics producer ups sales by 9%

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Cluj-Napoca-based Farmec, the biggest cosmetics producer in Romania, increased its sales by 9.1% last year compared to 2016, to EUR 45.8 million, the company announced.

This year, the company will invest EUR 2.4 million in refurbishing its production line and opening new stores.

The producer doubled the number of shops under the Farmec and Gerovital brands in Romania last year, from 11 to 21, and plans to open 10 more shops this year, throughout the country. The company also has an online store, farmec.ro, which recorded sales of EUR 1.5 million last year, up 23% compared to 2016.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up to our newsletters below

Subscribe

Choose newsletter