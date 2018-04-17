Romanian cosmetics producer ups sales by 9%

Cluj-Napoca-based Farmec, the biggest cosmetics producer in Romania, increased its sales by 9.1% last year compared to 2016, to EUR 45.8 million, the company announced.

This year, the company will invest EUR 2.4 million in refurbishing its production line and opening new stores.

The producer doubled the number of shops under the Farmec and Gerovital brands in Romania last year, from 11 to 21, and plans to open 10 more shops this year, throughout the country. The company also has an online store, farmec.ro, which recorded sales of EUR 1.5 million last year, up 23% compared to 2016.

[email protected]