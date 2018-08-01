Initiative to ban convicted people from public office in Romania reached 450,000 signatures

The initiative to change the Constitution and ban convicted people from public office, started by the Save Romania Union (USR) opposition party, reached 450,000 signatures.

The campaign needs to gather over 500,000 signatures to start the parliamentary procedure for changing the Constitution, which ends with a referendum.

Although the campaign is getting close to its objective, it must also reach a second goal, namely to gather at least 20,000 signatures in 21 of Romania’s 41 counties, which is also a requirement for calling the referendum, Hotnews.ro reported.

So far, the campaign’s volunteers have only reached this goal in six counties, namely Bucharest, Constanta, Sibiu, Brasov, Cluj and Timis, and is close to this objective in Arad, Bihor and Iasi. They need to push for signatures in 12 other counties and will thus start a caravan through the country to meet this target.

The caravan will target the counties where there are chances to reach the 20,000 signatures, namely Tulcea, Galati, Neamt, Bacau, Suceava, Vaslui, Prahova, Arges, Dolj, Hunedoara, Alba and Mures, according to USR leader Dan Barna.

