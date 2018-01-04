Famous Romanian footballer wants to buy back his son from Fiorentina

Romanian football team FC Viitorul, owned by George Hagi – a former star of Romania’s national football team, has officially made an offer to buy back Ianis Hagi from Italian club Fiorentina.

19-year old Ianis Hagi is Gheorghe Hagi’s son. He started his career at his father’s football academy and then played for FC Viitorul in Romania’s top football league.

He was transferred by Fiorentina in 2016 for EUR 2 million. He played only two official matches for Fiorentina.

FC Viitorul sent Fiorentina the offer to buy back Ianis Hagi on December 30, the club announced. Gheorghe Hagi went to Italy to try and finalize the transfer.

FC Viitorul won the Romanian top football league in the 2016/2017 season.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Ianis Hagi on Facebook)