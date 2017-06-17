Large family festival happening near Bucharest this weekend

A family festival with numerous events for children and parents is happening this weekend near Bucharest, in Buftea, on the Stirbey domain.

The event, called Zurlandia, and organized by the famous kid entertainers at Gasca Zurli, covers 80,000 sqm. Tens of shows, theater plays, puppet shows, magician acts, music, activities, and workshops for kids and parents are scheduled for June 17 and 18, between 10 AM and 10 PM.

The main guest of the event is Romanian musician Smiley, while Gasca Zurli will also premiere their newest show at the event. The event schedule is here, in Romanian.

On June 17, Gasca Zurli will also attempt to enter the Guiness Book of Records with the biggest number of children playing simultaneously.

Entrance to the festival is possible with a ticket valid for a day or with a two-day subscription, which is RON 50, both of which can also be bought at the entrance. The organizers said the event is still on despite the bad weather forecast for the weekend.

A special bus line, 508, connects Bucharest – Piata Chibrit – to the event location, with buses arriving every 15 minutes. Bus 460B also connects the Damaroaia neighborhood to the event location in Buftea.

