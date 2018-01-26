Families in Northern Bucharest spend most on holidays

Families who live in Northern Bucharest pay, on average, some EUR 3,000 on a holiday, 45% more than families in the Southern part of the city, and double the national average, according to a research by TUI TravelCenter, one of the biggest tour operators in Romania, with 80 agencies throughout the country.

“Romanian families allot on average 1,500 for a holiday. Tourists in the Moldova region spend on average EUR 1,100 per family for a holiday, those in Southern Romania spend EUR 1,400, and those in Transylvania – EUR 1,500,” according to TUI TravelCenter data.

The average holiday budget for families in the Bucharest-Ilfov area is EUR 1,700.

The most expensive holiday sold last year by TUI TravelCenter, a New Year’s Eve holiday in the Maldives, was purchased by a Romanian couple at the company’s agency in Baneasa Shopping City and had a cost of EUR 84,000. This included 10 nights in a private villa on the Baa Atoll and the transport. The package also included spa sessions, romantic dinners on the beach and dolphin safari.

The TUI TravelCenter agency in Baneasa mall sells on average the most expensive holidays, to destinations such as the Maldives, Thailand, Mexico and the Dominican Republic, which include accommodation in five- or six-star hotels.

