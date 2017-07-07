Faithless, Orbital, David Guetta & more on stage at Bucharest summer festival

Faithless (DJ set), English electronic dance music duo Orbital, and famous French DJ David Guetta are just of the artists that will perform at the TimeShift Bucharest Music Festival this summer.

The event, which brings together a variety of genres such as EDM, techno, tech-house, trance, drum and bass, dubstep, indie-rock, and alternative, will take place at Romexpo in Northern Bucharest between July 20 and July 23.

The lineup also includes English indie rock band Bloc Party, English post-punk band White Lies, DJ Snake, Tunisian DJ Loco Dice, English progressive trance group Above & Beyond, German DJ ATB, Dubfire, and Chicane.

One-day tickets cost RON 153.75 (EUR 33) and RON 205 (some EUR 45 – VIP tickets), while a regular four-day pass costs RON 275 (EUR 60). They can be purchased online from the event’s website.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(Photo source: David Guetta on Facebook)