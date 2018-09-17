16.5 °C
Bucharest
Sep 17, 10:30

Medicine and IT faculties in Romania work at full capacity

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

The most attractive areas for foreign students who want to go to university in Romania are medicine and IT, education minister Valentin Popa said at an international conference.

He added that the medicine and IT faculties in Romania are currently at full capacity, local Agerpres reported.

Popa also said that the medicine universities in Romania offer study programs in English, French and German.

Foreign students are also increasingly interested in studying veterinary medicine and mechanical engineering in Romania, according to the education minister. Local universities also have good expertise in the oil and gas and natural resources areas, where they haven’t yet reached their potential in terms of attracting foreign students.

12 Romanian universities included in 2018 Shanghai ranking of academic subjects

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now