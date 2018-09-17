Medicine and IT faculties in Romania work at full capacity

The most attractive areas for foreign students who want to go to university in Romania are medicine and IT, education minister Valentin Popa said at an international conference.

He added that the medicine and IT faculties in Romania are currently at full capacity, local Agerpres reported.

Popa also said that the medicine universities in Romania offer study programs in English, French and German.

Foreign students are also increasingly interested in studying veterinary medicine and mechanical engineering in Romania, according to the education minister. Local universities also have good expertise in the oil and gas and natural resources areas, where they haven’t yet reached their potential in terms of attracting foreign students.

