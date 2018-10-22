Romanian photo equipment retailer plans international expansion

Romanian photo and video equipment retailer F64 plans to increase its profitability and expand abroad to Bulgaria, Hungary or Moldova next year, according to Marian Alecsiu, one of the company’s co-founders.

The retailer currently operates only in Romania and has only one store, in Bucharest. However, it plans to open a second store in Cluj-Napoca, the second-biggest local market in terms of sales, local News.ro reported.

Founded 17 years ago, F64 reached a turnover of RON 122.4 million (EUR 26.8 million) and a net profit of RON 4.9 million (EUR 1.07 million) in 2017. Two thirds of the company’s sales are made through online channels. However, many of its clients decide to buy only after they see and test the wanted products in the F64 showroom in Bucharest, according to the company’s data.

The company finalized several investments in technology and logistics this year, namely a new web platform and a new warehouse. F64 has a team of 145 employees.

