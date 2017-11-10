Romania’s exports up 6%, imports surge by 9.2% in September

Romania’s imports continued to outpace the exports in September, leading to a significant widening of the trade deficit.

The exports went up by 6% over September 2016, reaching EUR 5.56 billion, while imports increased by 9.2%, to EUR 6.58 billion. The commercial deficit thus reached EUR 1.19 billion in September, up almost 30% over the same month of last year, according to data released yesterday by the National Statistics Institute (INS).

In the first nine months of this year, the trade deficit reached EUR 8.89 billion, up 28.3% year-on-year. The exports totaled EUR 45.6 billion and the imports reached EUR almost EUR 55.5 billion.

The intra-EU trade represents some 76% of Romania’s international trade. Cars and transport equipment had the highest share in the overall exports and imports in the first nine months.

