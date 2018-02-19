Experimental film festival returns to Bucharest this spring

The Experimental Film Festival BIEFF takes place this year between March 26 and April 1, at the capital’s cinema of the Romanian Peasant Museum and Elvire Popesco cinema.

It is the eighth edition of the event, which focuses on cinema experiments and works of prominent visual artists, who usually display their work in museums and art galleries rather than cinema halls.

The theme of this year’s edition is “Embracing Otherness,” with which the public is invited to embrace the multitude of stories surrounding them and the cinematic language’s limitless possibilities to represent them.

The festival features an international competition of 26 shorts, belonging to filmmakers such as João Pedro Rodrigues, Yann Gonzalez and Yorgos Zois, and to visual artists such as Lawrence Abu Hamdan, Ali Cherri, Laure Prouvost, and Roee Rosen.

BIEFF runs several partnerships with European film festivals. Through its partnership with the Berlin International Film Festival, it will screen, for the first time in Romania, works from the Berlinale’s Forum Expanded section. It will also screen seven films in the thematic program A Dutch Perspective, run in partnership with the Rotterdam Film Festival. A film from the Quinzaine des Réalisateurs section of the Cannes Film Festival will also be shown.

At the same time, a new collaboration this year is with the Sarajevo Film Festival. A selection of shorts from its European Shorts section will be shown as a result.

The first passes for BIEFF can be purchased at the promotional price of RON 70 (EUR 15) by February 26, at eventbook.ro.

The program of the festival is updated here.

