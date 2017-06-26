Expectations on Romania’s economy improve in May

The macroeconomic confidence indicator compiled by CFA Romania increased in May, reaching 66.6 points, up 5.8 points over the previous month.

The indicator has a component that evaluates current economic conditions and one that looks into the expectations about the economy.

The indicator that looks into the current economic conditions went up by 7.9 points in May reaching 83.8 points, a historical maximum. The analysts’ expectations also saw an improvement, going up by 4.8 points to 57.9 points.

In April, the macroeconomic confidence indicator increased 4 points compared to the previous month, reaching 60.8 points. The survey shows a significant improvement in expectations on business conditions in Romania over the next 12 months.

The CFA indicator was launched in 2011. It quantifies the analysts’ perception of Romania’s economy for one year. The indicator ranges between 0 (lack of trust) to 100 (complete trust).

