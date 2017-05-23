Expat women launch new edition of photography album on Romania

The 2017 edition of the charity photography book Romania Revealed, an album put together by expat women living in Romania, will launch on May 25, starting 18:30 at the British School of Bucharest.

The book features photographs taken around Romania by 29 amateur expat women photographers.

The project Romania through the Lenses of Expat Women, which started eight years ago, is a charity one. All the money generated through sponsorship and book sales go to several selected charities. This year, the project supports the Ana si Copiii association, Te Aud Romania, and The Nightingales project.

The pictures included in the book are selected by a jury of well-established photographers. They choose the best two photographs from each participant. One of these is enlarged and printed and these form the Reflections of Romania exhibition. All prints are available for purchase at an auction, part of the launch event of the album.

(Photo source: Romania Revealed Event on Facebook)