Exhibition on Romanian Brancusi opens at MoMa in New York

The exhibition Constantin Brancusi Sculpture opened at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York on July 22. It can be visited until February 18 of next year.

This exhibition will show 11 sculptures of the Romanian artist together for the first time, alongside drawings, photographs, and films. It also includes a selection of never-before-seen archival materials on the artist’s working process and relationships with friends, sitters, and patrons, including the museum.

The works included in the exhibition can be seen here.

Also this year, an exhibition presenting various aspects of the work of Brancusi opened at the Pompidou Center in Málaga, in southern Spain.

Brancusi (1876-1957) is considered a pioneer of modernism and one of the most influential sculptors of the 20th century.

