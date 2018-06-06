20.5 °C
Exhibition of Japanese prints opens in Bucharest

by Ro Insider
The I.L.Caragiale National Theater in Bucharest will host an exhibition of Japanese prints between June 12 and June 19.

Over 140 engravings, from the 18th and 19th century, are presented in the exhibition. The prints, part of the George Şerban private collection, present Kabuki theater actors and scenes.

One June 19, the National Theater will also host a Noh theater performance, a form of classical Japanese drama that has been performed since the 14th century. The performance, titled Kokaji/ The Blacksmith, will be delivered by the Yamamoto Noh Theatre company. Tickets can be purchased here.

