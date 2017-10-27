Guitars’ March, charity concert mark two years since Bucharest club tragedy

October 30 is a sad day for Romania as on this day in 2015 a fire ended the lives of dozens of young Romanians who went to a concert in Bucharest’s Colectiv club.

The local Colectiv GTG 3010 Association will mark the tragic incident with two events.

One of them, called The Guitars’ March (Marsul Chitarelor) was to take place in Bucharest on Friday. People started gathering in Unirii Square at around 19:00. Then, they marched towards the former Colectiv club. There, the participants are to play several guitar songs, including a song by Goodbye to Gravity, the band that was playing in the club when the tragedy happened. More information here.

On October 30, Arenele Romane in Bucharest will host a music festival named 3010 Festival. The event will start at 18:00, and will bring on stage local bands such as Coma, Subcarpati and Luna Amara.

Tickets for the festival cost RON 50. The funds and the donations will be used both for the benefit of the victims, and for the treatments and medical bills. Part of the money will also be used to organize a new edition of the festival next year. More details here.

Other such events will also be organized in several cities in Romania, such as Braila, Oradea, Galati, Constanta, and Targu Jiu.

On October 30, 2015, a fire broke out at Colectiv club in Bucharest, killing a total of 64 young people and injuring many more. Colectiv was one of the most popular clubs among young people in Bucharest, hosting many concerts and parties. The courts haven’t found any guilty people in this case yet.

