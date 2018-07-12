30 °C
Workshops for children, guided exhibition tour at the Contemporary Art Museum in Bucharest

The National Museum of Contemporary Art (MNAC) is organizing several workshops that allow children to discover its collection and a series of creative means of expression adapted to their age. The upcoming workshop takes place July 13, between 12:00 and 2:00 pm.

The following day, on July 14, the museum is organizing a guided tour in the Closed Doors, Open Envelopes exhibition. The tour takes place starting 5:00 pm. Artist Iosif Király and curator Ruxandra Demetrescu return to tell stories about the period and contexts in which the works in the current exhibition on MNAC’s second floor came to be.

Later in the evening, the public is invited to a live “atheist-religious-socialist-neoliberal” musical experience on the top of MNAC Bucharest with art-pop duo Fierbinteanu. Tickets are available at eventbook.ro.

