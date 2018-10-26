Event promoting local tourism brings social media influencers to Bucharest

Top international social media influencers will be in Bucharest between November 2 and November 5 to participate in an event aimed at promoting Bucharest and Romania.

Successful content creators from five continents will come to the capital to support Romanian tourist destinations.

The guests of the fourth edition of the event, which is called #ExperienceBucharest, will enjoy several tours and alternative experiences. For example, within “The story of Bucharest,” the participants will discover over 500 years of history while the “Cultural Rroma Patrimony” will help them understand the sensitive theme of Roma discrimination. In addition, “The Alternative Tour” will open the guests’ appetite for urban art, while the “Communist Tour” will present over 40 years of history that formed the contemporary Romanian state.

An international conference dedicated to tourism and social media will be held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Bucharest on November 5, the last day of the event.

During this conference, a panel of specialists will discuss best practices in implementing online marketing campaigns, latest trends in social media and world tourism, and successful branding case studies of tourist destinations around the world. The event will bring together tourism professionals, international and Romanian tourism influencers, journalists, representatives of local authorities in Bucharest and Oradea, as well as representatives of the tourism promotion authorities of Thailand, Greece, Dubai and Austria.

So far, the tourist promotion projects #ExperienceBucharest and #ExperienceRomania gathered over 300 international guests, bloggers, journalists, Instagramers, vloggers and Twitter specialists who created content for the campaigns, promoting Bucharest and various regions of Romania.

