Eurostat: Most Romanians engage in screen-related activities outside work

Most Romanians in the age group 20 to 74 (91.5%) engage in screen-related activities outside work, this being one of the highest shares registered among 15 EU states included in a Eurostat survey carried out between 2008 and 2015.

Screen-related activities include watching TV or other media, or playing computer games.

The highest share was registered in Greece (95.1% of the population surveyed said that they engaged in screen-related activities outside work), followed by Finland (92.9%), Poland (91.6%) and Romania (91.5%). On the other hand, the lowest shares were reported for France (84.2%), Italy (84.5%) and Austria (87%).

The time outside work that adults spend on screen-related activities ranges from over 3 hours in Greece to just below two hours in Italy, with the average time in Romania being of 2 hours and 29 minutes.

Eurostat is the statistical office of the European Union.

Irina Marica, [email protected]