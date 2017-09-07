More single-person households in Romania

Romania had 7.47 million households last year, up from 7.37 million in 2006, and the most common type of household was the one composed of one person, according to data from EU’s statistical office Eurostat.

Moreover, the number of single-person households also went up in Romania in the past ten years, its share in the total number of households going up from 19.8% in 2006 to 27.1% in 2016.

Meanwhile, the share of households consisting of couples with children dropped from 25.8% in 2006 to 20.4% last year, while the share of households made up of couples without children went slightly up from 19.4% in 2006 to 20.8% last year.

Only 2.5% of the households in Romania were made up of single adults with children last year, this being one of the lowest shares in the EU.

At EU level, there were 220 million households last year. The most common type of household was composed of one person (33% of the total number of households), followed by households consisting of couples without children (25%) and couples with children (20%). Meanwhile, 4% of households were made up of single adults with children. The remaining 18% consisted of other types of households with or without children, according to Eurostat.

Sweden is the country where the single-person households are most common, this type of household representing more than half of the total (almost 52%) last year. Finland (32%) had the highest share of households consisting of couples without children and Ireland (28%) had the largest proportion of couples with children. Lithuania had both the lowest share of households consisting of couples with children (17%) and of couples without children (14%).

Denmark (9%) recorded the highest share of households consisting of single adults with children, while Greece, Croatia and Finland (all 2%) had the lowest.

Irina Marica, [email protected]