European project dedicated to castles, manors launched in Romania

Innocastle, a new ambitious European project dedicated to castles, manors and estates, was launched in Bucharest on October 2.

The project aims to improve policy instruments governing this specific type of heritage in partner regions, through stimulating the exchange of knowhow between the five project partners.

The consortium of partners is composed of the National Institute of Heritage in Romania (lead partner), the University College Ghent in Belgium, the Province of Gelderland in the Netherlands, the Regional Government of Extremadura in Spain, and the National Trust in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (knowledge partner). The project is financed by Interreg Europe, with a total budget of some EUR 1.12 million.

The launching event was followed by a two-day study visit throughout Romania. A team of international experts and policy makers visited several manors in Ialomita, Prahova, Buzau and Dambovita counties to assess the situation in Romania and formulate advice and suggestions for improvement, according to a press release.

A series of preliminary conclusions were made at the end of the study visit. For example, the team of experts believe that cooperation at local and regional level, but also with the civil society, is necessary for the preservation and transformation of the rich collection of castles and manors in Romania, but also that this cooperation should be stimulated and supported by public policies and legislative and financial instruments at national and European level.

Moreover, the involvement of local communities in conservation, transformation and exploitation of heritage is essential to ensure sustainable business models that support the local economy. Also, encouraging partnerships (private-private, public-private, etc.) may be the solution to the fragmentation that affects historical estates. The experts also believe that Romania has a historical gap in looking at and appreciating this category of heritage, castles, manors and estates – a consequence of the communist period.

An extended report will be published on the official website in the coming weeks.

Romania has approximately 1000 castles and manors, of which 10% are in an advanced state of deterioration, according to a study by the ARCHÉ Association in 2015, cited in the press release.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo credit: Vlad Bâscă)