European Film Festival returns with new edition in eight Romanian cities

The 22nd edition of the European Film Festival will take place in eight Romanian cities, including the capital Bucharest, starting May 7. For the first time, Alba Iulia, Galati and Ramnicu Valcea will join the event this year.

The 2018 European Film Festival will take place in Bucharest (May 7-13), Galati (May 11-13), Targu Mures (May 18-20), Ramnicu Valcea (May 18-20), Timisoara (May 24-27), Alba Iulia (May 25-27), Iasi (June 1-3) and Sibiu (June 1-3).

“A reference project of the Romanian Cultural Institute, the European Film Festival takes place in 2018 under the aegis of the European Year of Cultural Heritage. We celebrate an art still young at the scale of history – if we think that recently we marked 120 years since the first projections of the Lumiere brothers – but defining for the cultural identity of the continent,” said Liliana Turoiu, president of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR).

The festival will begin with the 2017 drama film Au revoir là-haut, directed by and starring Albert Dupontel. The movie’s action is set exactly one hundred years ago in France.

The gala show is scheduled for the evening of May 7, at the National Theater in Bucharest. The full program of the 2018 edition of the European Film Festival will be announced on May 4.

