Bands from 12 countries at EUROPAfest jazz competition in Bucharest

Seventeen bands coming from 12 countries have made it to the semifinal of the EUROPAfest – Bucharest International Jazz Competition. The event will take place from May 12 to May 19.

The artists will compete in a variety of performance formulas, such as sextet, quintet, quartet, trio and duo. They are coming from Azerbaijan, Belgium, Cuba, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Jordan, Latvia, Luxembourg, Spain and USA, the organizers announced.

The competition offers prizes amounting to a total of EUR 7,000 Euro: EUR 1,200 for the Grand Prize Winner, EUR 400 for the Special Prize – Best Band, EUR 400 for Special Prize – Best Vocalist, as well as three to five concert engagements for one or two finalist bands.

Details on the artists and the program are updated here.

