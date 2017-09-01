Canadian mining group Euro Sun opens first office in Romania

Canadian mining group Euro Sun Mining, the former Carpathian Gold, which owns the gold project in Rovina, will open an office in Romania, in the George Enescu Office building in Bucharest, which was developed by Jupiter Group, reports Profit.ro.

The building’s tenants include Oriflame, Air France / KLM and the Norwegian Embassy.

Euro Sun, through its subsidiary Samax Romania, is the sole owner of the Rovina project, Hunedoara County.

In May 2015, Romania’s National Agency for Mining Resources (ANRM) awarded the Canadian group an exploitation license for the gold in Rovina for 20 years. The license has been recently approved by a draft Government Decision. Several ministries are currently ratifying the bill.

The gold deposit in Rovina, the second largest in Europe, has gold reserves of 204 tons and over 635,000 tons of copper. The Rovina mine is 17 kilometers from the Certej mining concession, owned by the Canadian group Eldorado Gold and 20 kilometers from Rosia Montana, a project owned by the Canadian group Gabriel Resources, whose development has been stopped.

[email protected]