Romanian Govt. to spend EUR 12 mln to revamp palace owned by the Church

The National Investments Company – CNI, which is controlled by the Development Ministry, will pay about EUR 12 million to restore and consolidate the Nifon Palace in Bucharest, Edupedu.ro reported. The building is owned by the Bucharest Archiepiscopate.

The Church will only contribute with 1% of the project’s value, while most of the money will come from the Development Ministry’s budget. The Bucharest Archiepiscopate wants to turn this historic monument, which is located in the center of Bucharest, into an educational and social center.

The Nifon Palace has some 6,400 sqm and was built in 1895 by French architect Paul Gottereau, who also built the Cotroceni Palace, the CEC Palace, the Central University Library in Bucharest and the Art Museum in Craiova.

