EU gives Romania EUR 201 mln to complete railway segment modernization

The second phase of the project to modernize the railway link between Sighisoara (Mures County) and Coslariu (Alba County) in Transylvania will benefit from a financing of over EUR 201 million from the Cohesion Fund, the 2014-2020 programming period.

This segment is part of the railway route connecting Brasov to the Hungarian border, part of the Trans-European Transport Network.

“Financing projects aimed at improving rail links in Romania represent an investment in the real economy of the region, as this will bring direct benefits to the local business environment and tourism. At the same time, by reducing transport time and promoting a type of ecological mobility, this project will directly contribute to improving the quality of life for Romanians,” said Corina Cretu, European Commissioner for Regional Policy.

Once the almost 100-km long railway section is revamped, the trains will be able to travel at 120-160 km per hour and the travel time between the two localities will be reduced by half.

The railway line crosses the Mures, Sibiu and Alba counties in Transylvania. The project is expected to be completed in 2018, bringing benefits to one million inhabitants in the area.

Irina Marica, [email protected]