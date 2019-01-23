Romania’s EU Council presidency agenda: meetings, conferences and events in the country

Throughout the six months that Romania will hold the rotating presidency of the EU Council, tens of events covering all areas of EU policy will take place in Bucharest and throughout the country.

A highlight event, announced by European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker since 2017, is the Informal Summit of Heads of State and Government of EU Member States, to be held in Sibiu, on May 9.

The summit will be the EU leaders’ first meeting after UK’s departure from the EU and the last one before the EU Parliament election.

It is meant as a culmination of a process started in 2017, when Juncker outlined a road-map detailing the main steps towards a more united, stronger and more democratic Union. Afterwards, leaders of EU member states met in Tallinn, Estonia, and agreed on a Leaders’ Agenda, a list of the most pressing issues and challenges for which solutions should be found, ahead of the European elections in 2019. In Sibiu, they are expected to renew their commitment to tackling these issues.

Thirty-six official delegations, 400 high-level guests and about 800 journalists are expected in Sibiu for the summit.

At the same time, until June, Bucharest will host a series of informal ministerial meetings, tackling the issues on EU’s current agenda. A meeting of the Eurogroup, the informal body where the ministers of the euro area member states discuss matters relating to the euro, will also be held. They are scheduled as follows:

Informal reunion of the Defense ministers: January 30 – 31, Bucharest

Informal meeting of the Foreign Affairs ministers (Gymnich): January 31 – February 1, Bucharest

Federica Mogherini, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, will preside over the meeting. The ministers will discuss current topics on the EU and international agenda. The meeting will also include a working session with foreign affairs ministers of EU candidate countries.

Informal Justice and Home Affairs Council – Home Affairs Session: February 7, Bucharest

Informal Justice and Home Affairs Council – Justice Session: February 8, Bucharest

Informal reunion of Trade ministers: February 21 – February 22, Bucharest

Informal reunion of the Telecommunication ministers & Ministerial Conference on Eastern Partnership: March 1, Bucharest

Informal reunion of EU Affairs ministers: March 11 – 12, Bucharest

Informal reunion with ministers responsible for Diaspora policy: March 17 – 18, Bucharest

The meeting is meant to facilitate the exchange of best practices between European leaders and experts from EU countries with large diasporas.

Informal reunion of the Transportation ministers: March 26 – 27, Bucharest

Informal reunion of the Energy ministers & Ministerial conference on the Eastern Partnership dimension: April 2, Bucharest

Informal reunion of the Research ministers: April 3, Bucharest

Eurogroup: April 5, Bucharest

Informal meeting of the Finance ministers: April 5 – 6, Bucharest

Informal reunion of Employment and Social Policy ministers: April 10 – 11, Bucharest

Informal reunion of the ministers responsible for Cohesion Policy: April 11 – 12, Bucharest

Informal reunion of Health ministers: April 14 – 15, Bucharest

Informal reunion of the Culture ministers: April 15 – 16, Bucharest

Informal reunion of the ministers responsible for Competitiveness (Internal Market and Industry): May 2 – 3, Bucharest

Informal reunion of the Environment ministers: May 20 – 21, Bucharest

Informal reunion of the Agriculture ministers: June 3 – 4, Bucharest

Informal reunion of the ministers responsible for Urban Development: June 13 – 14, Bucharest

EU-US Ministerial Meeting in the field of Justice and Internal Affairs: June 19, Bucharest

Around 100 conferences are listed on the website Romanian presidency of the EU Council until June. These take place in Bucharest, but also Iasi, Cluj-Napoca, Craiova, Magurele or Sighisoara. They cover a wide range of topics, from cybersecurity and e-Government to sustainable development and diaspora policies. Bucharest is to host the 8th European Summit of Regions and Cities, an EU Youth Conference and an EU Sport Forum, Cluj-Napoca will accommodate a Start-up Summit, and Sighisoara, known for its well-preserved medieval town, will be the host of a conference on European Cultural Heritage. The planned events are listed below:

European Day of Data Protection: January 28, Bucharest

Sustainable Water Management and Agriculture workshop: February 5 – 6, Bucharest

Conference on Specific Financial Instruments for Export and National Promotional Banks: February 6, Bucharest

Meeting of representatives of the public sector of the Member States of the European Union: February 12 – 14, Bucharest

High-Level Conference on eGovernment and Meeting of eGovernment Action Plan Steering Board: February 18 – 19, Iasi

High level Conference EU – GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council): February 21, Bucharest

Conference on the European Social Fund (ESF) post 2020: February 25 – 26, Bucharest

Criminal Justice in Cyberspace: February 26 – 27, Bucharest

Next steps towards making the EU a best practice region in combating AMR: February 28 – March 1, Bucharest

Addressing Hybrid Threats through Sustainable Resilience and Strategic Communication: February 28 – March 1, Bucharest

High level Conference on EU Framework on National Strategies for roma Inclusion: March 4 – 5, Bucharest

The future of Industrial Property in Europe – challenges and perspective: March 5 – 6, Bucharest

Combating Holocaust Denial / Minimization through Education and Memorialization Actions: March 11, Bucharest

International conference on building resilience to natural disasters: March 12, Bucharest

The 8th European Summit of Regions and Cities: March 14 – 15, Bucharest

Forum dedicated to the automotive industry: March 18, Craiova

EU Anti-Fraud Partners’ Meeting: March 18 – 19, Bucharest

Conference on cinematographic co-productions and cooperation in the audiovisual field: March 18 – 19, Bucharest

The Road Safety Conference: March 20 – 21, Bucharest

SME ENVOYS network meeting: March 21 – 22, Bucharest

Startup Europe Summit 2019: March 21 – 22, Cluj-Napoca

Conference on Common Agricultural Policy Reform: March 22, Bucharest

Conference on Scientific Defense Research: March 25 – 27, Bucharest

EU Youth Conference: March 25 – 28, Bucharest

High level conference on TEN-T Network: March 28, Bucharest

High level Meeting on Regional Energy Cooperation: April 1, Bucharest

Land of Lights (EU Strategy for the Danube Region SUERD event): April 1, Magurele

Ministerial conference “Sustainable Tourism – Common Policies of EU Member States: April 1 – 4, location not listed

Labor Mobility, a key element in insuring balance of labor market: April 2 – 3, Bucharest

Competition and Consumer Day Conference: April 4, Bucharest

High-level conference in the field of Public Procurement: April 4, Bucharest

The coordination of economic policies at EU level, a renewed role for the European Semester: April 4, Bucharest

Conference on Agricultural Research: April 4 – 5 April, Bucharest

Population Census 2020 and Post 2020 – From Traditions to Modernism Conference: April 8 – 9, Targu-Mures

EU Sport Forum: April 8 – 9, Bucharest

Conference on Health and Safety at Work: April 9, Bucharest

National Participation Days SUERD: April 10 – 11, Bucharest

Meeting of the European Destinations of Excellence EDEN network: April 10 – 12, Piatra Neamt

Conference on the future of Europe, in cooperation with the Aspen Institute: April 11, Bucharest

Conference of Directors and Experts on Better Regulation: April 11 – 12, Bucharest

Conference on European Cultural Heritage: April 11 – 13, Sighisoara

The Aviation Day Conference in Romania: April 12, Bucharest

Conference on the new European Union strategy for Central Asia: April 15 – 16, Bucharest

2030 Agenda: Partnerships for Sustainable Development: April 16, Bucharest

Online exposure of the European Cultural Heritage: Cultural Heritage Impact on Digitalization of the Society: April 16 – 18, Iasi

[email protected]@20: A partnership for the future: April 17, Bucharest

Conference on Diaspora Public Policies: May 3 – 5, Bacau

Cooperation among EU Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs): May 6 – 7, Bucharest

Conference on Children’s Participation in EU Decision-Making process: May 6 – 7, Bucharest

Sustainable Development at Black Sea: May 8 – 9, Bucharest

European Spartan 2019 Exercise: May 13 – 24, Otopeni

European Cluster Conference: May 14 – 15, Bucharest

E-Commerce interactive dialogue: May 14, Timisoara

After 30 Years: Democracy, Civic Participation and Strategic Communication: May 15, Bucharest

7th ASEM Education Ministers’ Meeting: May 15 – 16, Bucharest

Convergence Europe: Growth, Competitiveness, Connectivity: May 17, Iasi

Using Software R in Official Statistics: May 20 – 21, Bucharest

The experience of Romania and of other Member States in the adoption of Acquis- communautaire in the field of Public Procurement – lessons learned: May 21, Bucharest

Ministerial Conference on the EU Black Sea Maritime Initiative: May 21, Bucharest

The state of implementation of the Water Directives: Difficulties and Good Practices Ministerial Conference: May 21 – 22, Bucharest

Blue Invest 2019: May 22 – 23, Constanta

HEInnovate Conference: May 22 – 23, Bucharest

World Bee Day: May 24 – 25, Bucharest

European Public Prosecutor’s Office Conference: challenges regarding operationalization: May 27 – 28, Iasi

Tandem AERO Days 2019 Conference: May 27 – 30, Bucharest

CyberDrill: May 28 – 29, Bucharest

Energy Info Days – new funding opportunities and innovative schemes offered by the FP9 program: May 29 – 30, Timisoara

Gender Equality Conference: May 30 – 31, Bucharest

How to respond to the European aspirations of young people in the Western Balkans: May 30 – 31, Bucharest

Conference on Europe after the European Parliamentary elections: May 31, Bucharest

Marie Sklodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA) Conference 2019: June 4, Bucharest

Conference on quality in education and training: June 4 – 5, Bucharest

Perspectives of the Istanbul Convention: New horizon – paradigm change for all stakeholders: June 4 – 6, Bucharest

European Conference FISA & EURADWASTE in the field of research on nuclear safety and radioactive waste management: June 4 – 7, Pitesti

National Conference of Statistical Data Users: June 5, Bucharest

49th CEN General Assembly, 59th General Assembly of CENELEC (European Committee for Electrotechnical Standardization), the 14th General Assembly of Cen CENELEC: June 5 – 7, Bucharest

Ministerial Environmental Conference on Large Carnivore Management – Challenges and Solutions: June 6 – 7, Bucharest

The Positive Side of Religious Freedom: How Governments Can Engage With Religious Organizations: June 6 – 7, Bucharest

Adults upskilling and reskilling – balancing the labor market: June 6 – 7, Bucharest

European Film Forum: June 7, location not listed

Conference on African swine fever: June 9 – 11, Bucharest

eHealth high-level conference: June 11 – 14, Bucharest

Sharing and Re-use: June 11, Bucharest

Business Forum on Eastern Partnership: June 1, Bucharest

Railway system conference. Railway package road-map – Values and evolution towards a competitive transportation market: June 11 – 12, Bucharest

Ministerial Conference on Filling the Digital Gap in our Digital Single Market: June 12, Bucharest

The 4th conference on Consultation Forum for Sustainable Energy in the Defense and Security Sector Phase II: June 12 – 14, Bucharest

European Diplomatic Program and Training Directors’ Meeting: June 12 – 14, Bucharest

EuroNanoForum European Conference on Nanomaterials: June 12 – 14, Bucharest

Annual SET Plan Conference: June 12 – 14, Bucharest

Danube Strategy – Instrument for Economic Development: June 12 – 15, Tulcea

Digital Assembly: June 13 – 14, Bucharest

Sports in an organized manner: advantages for limited-opportunities persons: June 14, Bucharest

ECSEL (Electronic Components and Systems for European Leadership) Symposium 2019: June 17 – 19, Bucharest

Ministerial conference on the future of the EU – a focus on financial implications: June 19, Bucharest

New Challenges regarding Copyright in the Digital Single Market: June 19 – 20, Bucharest

Music moves Europe – the opportunity and challenges of the music industry in the digital age: June 20 – 21, Bucharest

Conference on the evaluation of European structural and investment funds: June 20 – 21

Innovative Enterprise Week: June 20 – 21, Bucharest

Internal Market Forum: June 21, Bucharest

The 8th edition of the EUSDR (EU Strategy for the Danube Region) Annual forum: June 26 – 28, Bucharest

Week of Innovation regions in Europe (WIREX 2019 Conference): June 26 – 28, Iasi

Almost 70 meetings at expert level take place in the country throughout the duration of the Romanian presidency. Besides meetings of EU working groups, a meeting of the Creative Europe Network is scheduled to take place in Cluj-Napoca, while the capital will host mid-June a meeting titled Lessons Learned – Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union. The meetings are listed below.

Expert group on mitigation (EGMIT): January 21 – 22, Timisoara

Workshop on preparing for low probability high impact disasters – the way ahead: January 29 – 31, Bucharest

Expert group on adaptation (EGA): January 30 – 31, Timisoara

Meeting of the expert group on implementation (EGI): February 7 – 8, Oradea,

Meeting of the expert group on cross-cutting issues (EGC): February 14 – 15, Oradea,

Expert Meeting on combating human trafficking and incentives for return: February 22 – 24, Craiova

Meeting on the working group on climate change: February 28 – March 1, Bucharest

EUPAN 5 WL Secretariat Meeting: March 6, Bucharest,

Meeting of the Personnel Selection Expert Group of the EPSO: March 11 – 12, Baia Mare

The Meeting of the European Crime Prevention Network EUCPN: March 12, Alexandria

Working group on climate change Meeting: March 14 – 15, Calimanesti

Seminar dedicated to the development of the CARD methodology: March 18 – 20, Bucharest

Meetings of the Network Territorial Cohesion Contact Points (NTCCP): March 19 – 20, Bucharest

Meeting of the Urban Development Group (UDG): March 20 – 21, Bucharest

Working party on research – RECH Meeting: March 20 – 22, Bucharest

Meeting of the informal financial attachés: April 1 – 2, Bucharest,

The 36th Meeting of the Groundwater Working Group: April 2 – 3, Bucharest,

The Consultative Forum (CF) of the European Food Safety Authority: April 2 – 4, Bucharest

Cartels European Competition Network Meeting: April 3, Bucharest

Joint Meeting of Government Expert Group on Public Procurement (EXPP) and eProcurement Expert Group (EXEP): April 3, Bucharest

The 6th Meeting of the Informal Network of the Law Enforcement Authorities and Expertise Competent in the Field of Cultural Goods (CULTNET): April 3 – 4, Bucharest

Meeting of the Bologna Follow-up Group (BFUG) and General Assembly of the European Quality Assurance Register for Higher Education (EQAR): April 3 – 5, Bucharest

Strategic Review and Learning Meeting of the Committee on Herbal Medicinal Products (HMPC): April 4 – 5, Bucharest

Supreme Audit Institutions Network Liaison Officers Meeting: April 8 – 10, Bucharest

The Meeting of the European Network for Law Enforcement Working Party ENLETS: April 9 – 10, Bucharest

Technical Commission of the Electronic Exchange of Social Security Information Project Meeting: April 9 – 10, Bucharest

Urban Agenda Technical Preparatory Group (UATPG): April 10, Bucharest

Experts Group on environmental impact assessment (EIA) / strategic environmental assessment (SEA): April 11 – 12, Bucharest

Informal Meeting of EPSCO attachés: April 12, Bucharest,

Informal Meeting of attachés in the field of Health: April 16, Magurele

Meeting of European Public Administration Network members: April 16 – 17, Bucharest

Major Sporting Events Meeting (EU Think Tank): April 16 – 18, Cluj-Napoca

Meetings of expert networks EFE within the law enforcement Working Party (LEWP): April 17 – 18, Bucharest

The Informal Budgetary Committee: May 1 – 3, Bucharest

Informal Meeting of environment attaches: May 2 – 3, Bistrita-Nasaud

Informal Meeting of Industry attaches: May 6 – 7, Mioveni

Informal Meeting of Trade Policy Committee – Services & Investments experts: May 6 – 7, Bucharest

Informal Meeting of Europe for the citizen points: May 7 – 8, Bucharest

Workshop on vaccination programs in the EU: May 9 – 10, Cluj-Napoca

Informal Meeting of energy attaches: May 13 – 14, Targu Jiu

The 7th Meeting of the Commission Expert Group on the Control of Major Accident Hazards Involving Dangerous Substances: May 14 – 16, Sibiu

Informal Meeting of the Export Credit Working Group: May 16 – 17, Bucharest

Informal Meeting of the output-gap working group of ECOFIN’s Economic Policy Committee: May 17, Bucharest

State Aid Modernization Working Group: May 17, location not listed

Meeting of the working group on Administrative Cooperation in the field of European Recreational Boating Industry: May 20 – 21, Bucharest

Presidential CMD (h) + PRAC: May 22 – 23, Bucharest

Annual Meeting of INTERREG programs: May 22 – 23, Bucharest

Homeopathic Medicinal Products Working Group: May 23 – 24, Bucharest

European Union Military Committee Working Group and European Military Committee Working Group/Headline Goal Task Force Away Days (EUMCWG and EUMCWG/HTF Away Days): May 27 – 29, Arad

Informal Meeting of the Working Party on Trade Questions: May 30 – 31, Buzau

Creative Europe Network Meeting: June 5 – 6, Cluj-Napoca

Informal Meeting of the Customs Union Group: June 5, Constanta

Working Meeting within the EUCPN (The European Crime Prevention Network) network on crime prevention: June 11 – 12, Bucharest

Presidential Committee for Advanced Therapies + Clinical Trials Facilitation Group: June 13 – 14, Bucharest

Informal reunion of the ministers responsible for European Affairs: June 13 – 14, Bucharest

Meeting of CARPOL expert networks within the Law Enforcement Working Group (LEWP): June 13 – 14, Bucharest

The Telecom and Information Society Working Group and the Horizontal Working Party on Cyber Issues: June 14 – 15, Bucharest

Lessons Learned – Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union: June 17, Bucharest

RIS Week (RIS) – a technical debate over the standardization of fluvial inventory: June 17 – 21, Galati

The Atomic Energy Attaches Meeting: June 19 – 20, Constanta

ESPON Contact Points Meeting: June 20 – 21

Transport attaches Meeting: June 20 – 21, Bucharest

Informal Meeting of the Export Credit Working Group: June 26 – 27

Informal Meeting of the Structural Measures Working Group (SMWP): June 26 – 28, Tulcea

Education Committee – Meeting of the European Affairs Experts: June 27 – 28, Mamaia

Romania stood little chance in the bid to host the European Medicines Agency but it will host meetings of the Heads of Medicines Agencies among the over 90 technical meeting at senior official level taking place in the country until June. A hot topic on the country’s public agenda these days, namely the costs and consequences of overcrowded prisons, will be tackled at a dedicated event on “Contemporary challenges in European prison systems.”

EU Defense Political Directors Meeting: January 17 – 18, Bucharest

EU Climate change Policy Directors Meeting: January 17 – 18, Bucharest

Informal Meeting of Directors – general for European Affairs: January 21 – 22, Bucharest

Task force for the renewal of the Territorial Agenda 2020: January 30, Bucharest

Urban agenda technical preparatory group (UATPG): January 31, Bucharest

Informal Meeting COPRO (Protocol): February 13 – 14, Mogosoaia

High-Level Group on Gender Equality: February 18 – 19, Bucharest

Heads of Medicines Agencies: February 20 – 22, Timisoara

High Level Group on Education and Training: February 27 – 28, Bucharest

Informal Meeting of the Social Protection Committee (SPC): March 4 – 5, Bucharest

Informal Meeting of Trade Policy Committee – Full Members: March 4 – 5, Bucharest

Special Committee Meeting ATHENA: March 7 – 8, Bucharest

Launch of the UN Decade on Family Farms 2019-2028: March 12 – 13, Bucharest

The Standing Committee on Operational Cooperation on Internal Security COSI- Strategic Committee on Immigration, Frontiers and Asylum SCIFA informal reunion: March 13 – 14, Bucharest

Working Party of Foreign Relations Counselors RELEX Informal Meeting: March 13 – 14, Bucharest

Directors General for Energy Meeting: March 14, Bucharest

Informal Meeting of Directors – general responsible for Cohesion Policy: March 14, Bucharest

RELEX Informal Meeting: March 15, Bucharest

Meeting of Directors – general for vocational education and training: March 17 – 19, Alba Iulia

Joint Meeting of Chief Medical, Dental and Nursing Officers (CMOs, CNOs and CDOs): March 21 – 22, Bucharest

European Research Area and Innovation Committee Meeting: March 21 – 22, Bucharest

Security policy directors informal meeting: March 21 – 22, Timisoara

Visit of Development Cooperation Group CODEV + Working Party on Humanitarian Aid and Food Aid COHAFA: March 21, Cluj-Napoca

The meeting of the directors on the chemicals management: March 21 – 22, Pitesti

Visit CODEV + COHAFA (development + humanitarian): March 22, Cluj-Napoca

Meeting of the INTERREG EUROPE monitoring committee: March 26 – 27, Bucharest

Reunion of the FRONTEX Management Board: March 27 – 28, Bucharest

Meeting of EU Directors – general for Youth: March 27 – 28, Bucharest

Informal Meeting of the Directors – general for Rural Development: March 27 – 29, Bucharest

Meeting of Directors – general for undergraduate schools: March 31 – April 2, Timisoara

Contemporary challenges in European prison systems – Preventing the phenomenon of radicalization and reducing overcrowding in prisons: April 1 – 4, location not listed

Meeting of the European Network of First Instance Remedies: April 3, Bucharest

Meeting of the Employment Committee (EMCO): April 4 – 5, Bucharest

Biodiversity directors Meeting: April 8 – 9, Brasov

Informal Meeting CONOP (nonproliferation): April 9, Bucharest

Task force for the renewal of the Territorial Agenda 2020: April 9, Bucharest

Meeting of the Directors – general for Civil Protection: April 9 – 10, Bucharest

EU National Drug Coordinators Meeting: Erasmus+ National Agencies Meeting: April 9 – 12, Bucharest

Working group in the field of Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs: April 10, Bucharest

Committee of Senior Officials (CSO) – European Cooperation in Science and Technology: April 10 – 11, Bucharest

Informal Meeting of the Military Committee (EUMC): April 10 – 12, Bucharest

Visit the Committee on Civilian Aspects of Crisis Management (CIVCOM): April 11 – 12, Bucharest

The EURES Coordination Group Meeting: April 11 – 12, Bucharest

Informal United Nations Working Party CONUN Meeting (UN): May 3, Bucharest

Meeting of the Anti-Doping Convention Monitoring Group and the Ad Hoc Committee for the Anti-Doping Agency: May 6 – 8, Bucharest

Meeting of National Correspondents CAF (Common Assesment Framework): May 6, Bucharest

Informal Meeting of the Chiefs of Plant Health Services (COPHs): May 6 – 8, Craiova

Directors – general for Territorial Cohesion Meeting: May 7, Bucharest

Informal Meeting of diplomatic archives directors: May 7 – 8, Cluj-Napoca

EUPAN (European Public Administration Network) 5 Directors – general Secretariat Meeting: May 8, Bucharest

Directors – general on Urban Matters Meeting: May 8, Bucharest

7th Asia Europe Foundation ASEF Rectors’ Conference and Students’ Forum (ARC7): May 11 – 14, Bucharest

Informal Meeting COHOM (Human Rights): May 13 – 14, Iasi

2nd Senior Officials’ Meeting / SOM2: May 14, Bucharest

76th Senior Labor Inspectors Committee Plenary and Thematic Day: May 15 – 16, Bucharest

High Level Meeting of National Energy Regulators: May 15 – 16, Bucharest

High level seminar on Customs: May 15 – 17, Bucharest

The 74th Meeting of the National Contact Points of the European Judicial Network in civil and commercial matters and the 13th Reunion of the Central Authorities for the transposition of the Brussels Ilbis Regulation: May 15 – 16, Bucharest

Conference of Directors of the EU paying agencies: May 15 – 17, Bucharest

COCON Informal Meeting (Consular Affairs): May 16, Bucharest

Meeting of the Directors of Schools and Public Administration Institutes – DISPA: May 16 – 17, Timisoara

High Level Competitiveness Group: May 16 – 17, Iasi

Meeting of the Agents before the Court of Justice of the European Union: May 16 – 18, Bucharest

Committee of the Permanent Representatives of the Governments of the Member States to the European Union COREPER I Visit: May 16 – 18, location not listed

6th Management Board Meeting of the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Training (CEPOL): May 21 – 22, Bucharest

MISSOC (Mutual Information System on Social Protection): May 23 – 24, Bucharest

Joint Meeting of the national coordinators and coordinators of the EUSDR (EU Strategy for the Danube Region) priority areas: May 23 – 24, Bucharest

Meeting of the Management Board of EUROPOL: May 23 – 24, Bucharest

COREPER II Visit: May 23 – 25 May

Green Spider Network Meeting: May 27 – 28, Bucharest

Informal High Level Working Party on Taxation: June 27 – 29, Tulcea

Working Group for Cancer Screening: May 29 – 30, Bucharest

Meeting of Directors- general of the European Public Administration Network: June 3 – 4, Focsani

Meeting of the Special Committee on Agriculture: June 3 – 4, Bucharest

Conference and plenary Meeting of the Permanent Cadaster Committee in Europe: June 5 – 6, Bucharest

Meeting of EU Directors – general for Forests: June 5 – 6 June

Political and Security Committee COPS Visit: June 5 June – 7 June

Meeting of Directors-General for Higher Education: June 5 – 7, Bucharest

Meeting of the Board of Directors of the EU Public Employment Services Network: June 6 – 7, Bucharest

Meeting of the “European Council of National Archivists” (EBNA)” June 6 June – 7, Bucharest

Chief Information Officers (CIO) Meeting: June 10

Meeting of the tenth anniversary of the Prague Process SOM: June 10 – 11, Bucharest

Meeting of Heads of Veterinary Agencies / Authorities: June 12, Bucharest

Meeting of the Directors – general for Sports: June 12 – 13, Mamaia

Meeting of Heads of Veterinary Agencies / Authorities: June 13 – 14, Neptun

Meeting of the Water and Marine Directors of Member States: June 13 – 15

The ESPON Monitoring Committee Meeting: June 17 – 18, Iasi

Meeting of Politico-Military Group: June 19 – 20, Iasi

The European Social Fund Committee: June 19 – 20, Bucharest

Heads of Medicines Agencies 2: June 19 June – 21 June, Bucharest

Heads of SIRENE (Supplementary Information Request at the National Entries) Meeting: June 20 – 21, Bucharest

Annual Meeting of the network of legislative cooperation of the EU Ministries of Justice: June 21 June, Bucharest

Meeting of the URBACT (Urban Development Network Program) Monitoring Committee: June 26 June, Alba Iulia

The 52nd plenary Meeting of the European Judicial Network: June 26 – 28, Bucharest

Informal Meeting of the EU Directors General for Fisheries and Aquaculture: June 26 June – 28 June

General Assembly of the European Judicial Training Network (EJTN): June 27 – 28, Bucharest

The updated agenda of the events scheduled during Romania’s EU Council presidency is available on the dedicated website.

