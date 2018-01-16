Erste prepares to bring its new digital platform to Romania this year

Austrian group Erste Bank, the owner of BCR – Romania’s biggest lender, will unroll its new digital platform on the Romanian market this year.

George, the digital banking platform developed by Erste in-house fintech, was officially launched in Slovakia yesterday, and the group announced its intention to also launch it in the Czech Republic and Romania this year.

The platform, which was first launched in Austria, has reached nearly 1.5 million users in the country, more than a third of the country’s online banking users. The platform has also been used by some 300,000 Czechs during the soft launch phase in this country.

Erste Group aims to introduce its unified digital banking platform in all of its seven markets (Austria, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, Croatia and Serbia), thus making George the first pan-European banking platform that offers a full range of products and services across all platforms.

The platform comes with a high degree of personalization, which applies to how customers can view, sort and organize the comprehensive information that George provides them about their spending, savings, investments and payment transfers. It also allows the users to add plug-ins for connected services.

