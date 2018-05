Italian low-cost airline Ernest Airlines officially announced its entry on the Romanian market starting June 21 this year.

The company will operate direct flights from Bucharest to Verona and Genoa, and from Iasi to Verona and Cuneo in Italy. According to the company’s representatives, these flights target the important Romanian communities in Italy.

Ernest Airlines was launched two years ago and currently has two aircraft but plans to double its fleet in the near future.

