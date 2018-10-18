Author Eric-Emmanuel Schmitt comes to Bucharest to launch latest novel

Franco–Belgian author Eric-Emmanuel Schmitt will be in Bucharest between October 24 and October 26 to launch the Romanian-language edition of his latest novel L’homme qui voyait à travers les visages.

Schmitt will also attend the premiere of a play, based on one of his texts, at the National Theater Festival (FNT), which starts tomorrow, October 19, in Bucharest. The show is titled Noe’s Child and is based on Schmitt’s narrative of the same name. It will premiere on October 25.

The launch of the novel, published by Humanitas Publishing House, is set for October 24, at the Humanitas Cismigiu bookstore. The novel tells the story of a young journalist who survives a terrorist attack.

Throughout his career, Schmitt has authored theater plays, short stories and novels. He is also a film director. His plays have been staged in over fifty countries all over the world.

(Photo: Roberto Frankenberg/ Humanitas Publishing House)

